Bushra Bibi's Controversial Comments Ignite Diplomatic Tensions

Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has sparked diplomatic tensions with comments suggesting Saudi Arabia's involvement in her husband's political downfall. The remarks came ahead of a planned protest by Khan's party, PTI, and have drawn sharp criticism from Pakistani officials.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and ex-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa have dismissed Bibi's claim as unfounded. Dar stressed the importance of the friendly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, calling the accusations regrettable and a desperate attempt at political point-scoring.

The controversy highlights internal divisions within PTI, with some members questioning Bibi's timing and leadership. The situation complicates ongoing efforts to maintain strong relationships with key allies amid economic challenges, underscoring the delicate balance in Pakistan's foreign policy.

