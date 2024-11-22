Delhi CM Atishi's Stellar Reputation Surpasses Predecessor Kejriwal
At an event, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena praised Delhi's new Chief Minister Atishi as vastly superior to her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal. The comment came amid ongoing tensions between the AAP and BJP over various governance issues. Atishi emphasized her government's commitment to improving education in Delhi.
In a significant remark, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena lauded Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi, declaring her leadership a 'thousand times better' than former CM Arvind Kejriwal's. The statement was made during the seventh convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.
Saxena's remarks come amidst a backdrop of political tension between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concerning governance and bureaucratic control. Following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation in September due to alleged corruption charges, Atishi stepped up as the new chief minister.
Addressing the event, Atishi focused on the educational strides made under the AAP government, highlighting a decade-long commitment to dedicating a significant portion of the budget toward educational advancement. She underscored the importance of education in the development of society, drawing parallels to countries like the US, Canada, and the UK.
