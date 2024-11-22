Left Menu

Delhi CM Atishi's Stellar Reputation Surpasses Predecessor Kejriwal

At an event, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena praised Delhi's new Chief Minister Atishi as vastly superior to her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal. The comment came amid ongoing tensions between the AAP and BJP over various governance issues. Atishi emphasized her government's commitment to improving education in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:27 IST
Delhi CM Atishi's Stellar Reputation Surpasses Predecessor Kejriwal
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant remark, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena lauded Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi, declaring her leadership a 'thousand times better' than former CM Arvind Kejriwal's. The statement was made during the seventh convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.

Saxena's remarks come amidst a backdrop of political tension between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concerning governance and bureaucratic control. Following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation in September due to alleged corruption charges, Atishi stepped up as the new chief minister.

Addressing the event, Atishi focused on the educational strides made under the AAP government, highlighting a decade-long commitment to dedicating a significant portion of the budget toward educational advancement. She underscored the importance of education in the development of society, drawing parallels to countries like the US, Canada, and the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024