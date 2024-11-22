Left Menu

The EVM Controversy: A Political Storm

Congress's Digvijaya Singh has accused the BJP of using 'manipulation of EVMs' to sway impending assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Singh expressed skepticism about the integrity of electronic voting machines while predicting BJP's victory, echoing concerns amidst favorable exit polls for the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of counting for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has made serious allegations against the BJP, claiming the party's strength lies in 'manipulation of EVMs'.

Elections took place in Maharashtra on November 20, and in Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and 20. Singh asserted this stance through a post on platform X, expressing concern over EVM reliability, suggesting insider knowledge predicting BJP victories even before ballots were cast.

Despite Singh's allegations, several exit polls have pointed towards a favorable outcome for the BJP-led alliances in both states, further igniting the contentious debate over the electronic voting process's vulnerability to manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

