Karnataka Deputy CM Confident in Congress Victory

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Congress party will secure victories in all three assembly constituencies where by-polls recently occurred in the state. He also believes that Congress and its allied partners will come to power in Maharashtra without relying on resort politics.

The results for the by-polls in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna, as well as the Maharashtra assembly polls, are to be announced on Saturday. Shivakumar, doubling as the state Congress chief, dismissed exit poll predictions and maintained that his party would win, particularly emphasizing his role in Channapatna.

In the wake of U.S. charges against Gautam Adani, Shivakumar has urged quick intervention and action from the central government to protect both the nation's and PM Modi's image. Meanwhile, internal party discipline over a remark made by Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan is being addressed within the Congress party.

