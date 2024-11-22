Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Confident in Congress Victory

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar expressed confidence in Congress winning assembly by-polls in Karnataka and forming government in Maharashtra. He discouraged 'resort politics' and urged the center to take action against Adani. The party is addressing internal matters, including discipline issues concerning Minister Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:21 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Congress party will secure victories in all three assembly constituencies where by-polls recently occurred in the state. He also believes that Congress and its allied partners will come to power in Maharashtra without relying on resort politics.

The results for the by-polls in Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna, as well as the Maharashtra assembly polls, are to be announced on Saturday. Shivakumar, doubling as the state Congress chief, dismissed exit poll predictions and maintained that his party would win, particularly emphasizing his role in Channapatna.

In the wake of U.S. charges against Gautam Adani, Shivakumar has urged quick intervention and action from the central government to protect both the nation's and PM Modi's image. Meanwhile, internal party discipline over a remark made by Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan is being addressed within the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

