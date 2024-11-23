Left Menu

Scott Bessent: A New Chapter for U.S. Treasury

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to select Scott Bessent, a noted investor, as U.S. Treasury Secretary. Various financial leaders have expressed optimism about Bessent's appointment, citing his financial expertise and market experience as key assets for implementing Trump's economic agenda. If confirmed, Bessent is poised to drive financial policy changes.

Updated: 23-11-2024 05:50 IST
President-elect Donald Trump is poised to choose prominent investor Scott Bessent as the U.S. Treasury Secretary, according to sources who informed Reuters on Friday. The Trump transition team has not commented on the matter.

Industry leaders have shown strong support for Bessent's potential appointment. John Paulson, founder of Paulson & Co, praised him as an outstanding pick, highlighting his financial acumen and market experience. Other experts, including JJ Kinahan and Quincy Krosby, emphasized Bessent's deep understanding of market policies and economic strategies.

Lindsey Johnson, CEO of the Consumer Bankers Association, lauded Bessent's advocacy for small business optimism and deregulatory measures. His confirmation could bring significant changes, with many looking forward to his impact on financial regulatory policies to bolster support for consumers and the broader economy.

