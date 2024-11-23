BJP's Krishnakumar Leads Early in Palakkad Bypoll

C Krishnakumar, representing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, has gained an early advantage in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll, according to TV reports on Saturday. He secured 1,016 votes after the first counting phase, which included postal ballots.

There has been no official confirmation from the Election Commission regarding this update. The by-election sees 10 candidates, with primary competition between Rahul Mamkootathil of the UDF, C Krishnakumar of the NDA, and P Sarin of the LDF.

The bypoll was necessitated after Congress leader Shafi Parambil resigned from the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)