BJP's Krishnakumar Leads Early in Palakkad Bypoll

The BJP-led NDA candidate, C Krishnakumar, took an early lead in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll as vote counting began. The election features 10 candidates, with Krishnakumar, Rahul Mamkootathil (UDF), and P Sarin (LDF) as main contenders. This by-election followed Shafi Parambil's move to the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:09 IST
  • India

C Krishnakumar, representing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, has gained an early advantage in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll, according to TV reports on Saturday. He secured 1,016 votes after the first counting phase, which included postal ballots.

There has been no official confirmation from the Election Commission regarding this update. The by-election sees 10 candidates, with primary competition between Rahul Mamkootathil of the UDF, C Krishnakumar of the NDA, and P Sarin of the LDF.

The bypoll was necessitated after Congress leader Shafi Parambil resigned from the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara earlier this year.

