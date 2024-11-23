Left Menu

AAP Candidate Leads in Barnala Bypoll Surprises

In the Barnala assembly bypoll, AAP candidate Harinder Singh Dhaliwal is leading over Congress' Kuldeep Singh Dhillon by 634 votes. The vote counting for this and other Punjab assembly segments began on Saturday morning. Bypolls were necessary after legislators moved to Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:17 IST
In the latest updates from the Barnala assembly bypoll, Aam Aadmi Party's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal is leading against Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, with a margin of 634 votes. This comes as part of the initial trends observed on polling day.

The counting, which started sharply at 8 am on Saturday, has placed BJP's Kewal Dhillon in third position, marking an intense competition among the major parties vying for control in the assembly.

The bypolls, conducted in Barnala, along with Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Chabbewal (SC) segments, became necessary following the election of the incumbent legislators to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

