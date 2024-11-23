Left Menu

Intense Battle in Jharkhand Assembly Elections

As of the latest reports, BJP leads in 39 out of 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, with JMM following closely at 38. This election will determine the political future of key figures such as Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other notable candidates. Voter turnout set a record at 67.74%.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to have an edge in Jharkhand, leading in 39 out of the 81 assembly seats as vote counting progresses. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) remains close behind, ahead in 38 constituencies, according to television reports. The counting of votes commenced at 8 AM and is attracting significant attention.

The Election Commission has released trends showing INDIA Bloc leading in four seats, with the BJP and an independent clinching one each, as of 9:26 AM. The results are set to outline the political trajectory for 1,211 candidates, including prominent figures like Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana, and former CM Babulal Marandi.

Under strict security, the vote counting is supervised by Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and expected to conclude by 4 PM. With a record voter turnout of 67.74%, the elections, held in two phases on November 13 and 20, mark a defining moment since Jharkhand's creation in 2000.

