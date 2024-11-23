NDA Alliance Leads in Assam Assembly Bypolls

The ruling NDA alliance in Assam is emerging as the front-runner in four of the five assembly constituencies where bypolls were recently held, officials reported on Saturday.

Leading candidates in key constituencies include BJP's Diganta Ghatowal in Behali and AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury in Bongaigaon, while UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma is ahead in Sidli (ST).

In Samaguri, BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah maintains a lead, though trends from Dholai (SC) are awaited. The bypolls, necessitated by vacancies from representatives elected to the Lok Sabha, saw participation from major parties including Congress in all seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)