NDA Alliance Leads in Assam Assembly Bypolls
The ruling NDA alliance in Assam has taken early leads in four out of five assembly constituencies during the recent bypolls. BJP, AGP, and UPPL candidate leads were noted in Behali, Bongaigaon, Sidli, and Samaguri constituencies, as vote counting progresses amidst tight security.
The ruling NDA alliance in Assam is emerging as the front-runner in four of the five assembly constituencies where bypolls were recently held, officials reported on Saturday.
Leading candidates in key constituencies include BJP's Diganta Ghatowal in Behali and AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury in Bongaigaon, while UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma is ahead in Sidli (ST).
In Samaguri, BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah maintains a lead, though trends from Dholai (SC) are awaited. The bypolls, necessitated by vacancies from representatives elected to the Lok Sabha, saw participation from major parties including Congress in all seats.
