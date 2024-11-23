Congress Bets on Change in Raipur South Amidst Nationwide Bypolls

As the votes began to be tallied for by-elections in 15 states, Congress candidate Akash Sharma from Raipur South Assembly expressed confidence in a desire for change among the electorate. Sharma emphasized that the elections are not about determining national or state leadership, but rather focus on local representation of Raipur South.

The bypolls spanned seats across Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and other states, reflecting a widespread political stir. Sharma highlighted his efforts to engage with constituents, aiming to address the lack of basic amenities in Raipur South, traditionally a BJP stronghold.

The counting, which started promptly at 8 AM, aims to finalize outcomes for 288 Maharashtra seats and 81 in Jharkhand, alongside the Raipur South Assembly seat. This particular seat has consistently been held by BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal, who resigned, prompting this by-election.

With 30 candidates vying for the Raipur South seat and heightened competition in other areas, including Uttar Pradesh and Kerala where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut, the political stakes are high. The by-elections unfold in two phases, and arrangements for vote counting in key states are meticulously organized.

Votes are being counted in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as well, concluding a significant electoral chapter across various Indian regions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)