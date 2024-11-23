Maharashtra Election Trends: BJP-Led Alliance Takes Early Lead

In the early hours of Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly Elections, initial results show a promising start for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. By 9:10 AM on Saturday, the alliance had secured a lead, with the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, leading in nine seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in eight, and the BJP in ten.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the NCP - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) and Congress, is leading in a total of nine seats, with the congress and UBT Sena holding three and two respectively. Meanwhile, counting for both the Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections began simultaneously at 8 AM, alongside bypoll results from 15 states, casting a spotlight on the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand.

Polling in Maharashtra took place on Wednesday with over 66 percent voter turnout, exceeding the 61 percent recorded in 2019. The increased turnout, seen as a favorable sign by both alliances, has been lauded by State Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam. Efforts to increase voter participation, particularly in Mumbai, were praised, and around 6 lakh officials were credited for ensuring smooth voting.

In Jharkhand, the first polling phase on November 13 covered 43 of the 81 assembly seats. The contest here is between the JMM-led alliance and the BJP-led NDA alliance, with exit polls suggesting a possible edge for the NDA in securing 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance might win 25-30 seats. Voter turnout exceeded 68 percent, higher than the 2019 figure.

Bypolls took place in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with key contests in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra debuted electorally. All eyes are on today's results declaration for all assembly and bypoll constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)