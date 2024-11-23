Left Menu

Tight Race Unfolds in Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Early trends in the Jharkhand Assembly elections show a close contest between the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan alliance and the BJP-led NDA. The Mahagathbandhan is leading in 25 constituencies, with voting in Jharkhand seeing a higher turnout compared to the 2019 elections. Results will be announced today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:13 IST
Tight Race Unfolds in Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Counting underway in Jharkhand (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the initial results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections stream in, a fierce battle emerges between the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan alliance and the BJP-led NDA. According to the Election Commission of India, the Mahagathbandhan is currently ahead in 25 assembly constituencies as of 9:40 am, with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress both leading in nine seats each, while the RJD is ahead in four seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) has also secured leads in three constituencies.

The BJP-led NDA is showing leads in 15 seats, with the BJP ahead in eleven, AJSU leading in three, and JDU in one. Notably, the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, a newcomer to the political scene, is leading in Gomia, and an independent candidate is ahead in Panki.

Counting began at 8 am, determining the fate of 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand. Congress representative Rakesh Sinha expressed optimism, stating that Mahaghathbandhan has the upper hand, and the BJP might see a considerable reduction in its seats. Jharkhand's exit polls suggest a slightly stronger performance for NDA, but the final tally remains to be seen. The results are anticipated later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024