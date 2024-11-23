Tight Race Unfolds in Jharkhand Assembly Elections

As the initial results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections stream in, a fierce battle emerges between the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan alliance and the BJP-led NDA. According to the Election Commission of India, the Mahagathbandhan is currently ahead in 25 assembly constituencies as of 9:40 am, with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress both leading in nine seats each, while the RJD is ahead in four seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) has also secured leads in three constituencies.

The BJP-led NDA is showing leads in 15 seats, with the BJP ahead in eleven, AJSU leading in three, and JDU in one. Notably, the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, a newcomer to the political scene, is leading in Gomia, and an independent candidate is ahead in Panki.

Counting began at 8 am, determining the fate of 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand. Congress representative Rakesh Sinha expressed optimism, stating that Mahaghathbandhan has the upper hand, and the BJP might see a considerable reduction in its seats. Jharkhand's exit polls suggest a slightly stronger performance for NDA, but the final tally remains to be seen. The results are anticipated later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)