NDA Claims Momentum in Jharkhand with Promises of Change
BJP's CP Singh and party spokesperson reveal optimism for a sweeping NDA victory in Jharkhand, pointing to widespread public demand for change amid accusations of corruption against CM Hemant Soren's government.
- Country:
- India
CP Singh, the BJP candidate for Ranchi's assembly seat, expressed confidence on Saturday in the NDA's ability to form a government with a significant majority in Jharkhand. He criticized the incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government for alleged corruption and inefficiency.
Speaking to ANI, Singh voiced optimism about the NDA's prospects and highlighted a growing public desire for change. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo also predicted a historic win for the NDA, signaling the end of the Soren political dynasty.
As vote counting commenced across 15 states, including Jharkhand and Maharashtra, exit polls suggested an edge for the NDA, predicting them to secure between 42-47 seats in Jharkhand, while the ruling alliance might gain 25-30 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDA
- Jharkhand
- BJP
- CP Singh
- corruption
- Hemant Soren
- political change
- election
- exit polls
- victory
ALSO READ
President Murmu Speaks Out: Eradicating Corruption with Prompt Action
Trust, Integrity, and the Fight Against Corruption: President Murmu's Vision
Bribery Scandal: Legal Officer Arrested in Corruption Sting
Hemant Soren Challenges BJP's 'Roti, Beti, Mati' Claims
Caught in the Act: Corruption Unveiled at Odisha's Community Health Centre