NDA Claims Momentum in Jharkhand with Promises of Change

CP Singh, the BJP candidate for Ranchi's assembly seat, expressed confidence on Saturday in the NDA's ability to form a government with a significant majority in Jharkhand. He criticized the incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government for alleged corruption and inefficiency.

Speaking to ANI, Singh voiced optimism about the NDA's prospects and highlighted a growing public desire for change. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo also predicted a historic win for the NDA, signaling the end of the Soren political dynasty.

As vote counting commenced across 15 states, including Jharkhand and Maharashtra, exit polls suggested an edge for the NDA, predicting them to secure between 42-47 seats in Jharkhand, while the ruling alliance might gain 25-30 seats.

