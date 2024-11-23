Left Menu

NDA Claims Momentum in Jharkhand with Promises of Change

BJP's CP Singh and party spokesperson reveal optimism for a sweeping NDA victory in Jharkhand, pointing to widespread public demand for change amid accusations of corruption against CM Hemant Soren's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:13 IST
BJP leader CP Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CP Singh, the BJP candidate for Ranchi's assembly seat, expressed confidence on Saturday in the NDA's ability to form a government with a significant majority in Jharkhand. He criticized the incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government for alleged corruption and inefficiency.

Speaking to ANI, Singh voiced optimism about the NDA's prospects and highlighted a growing public desire for change. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo also predicted a historic win for the NDA, signaling the end of the Soren political dynasty.

As vote counting commenced across 15 states, including Jharkhand and Maharashtra, exit polls suggested an edge for the NDA, predicting them to secure between 42-47 seats in Jharkhand, while the ruling alliance might gain 25-30 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

