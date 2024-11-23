Left Menu

Close Contest in Jharkhand: Kalpana Soren Trails in Gandey

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is trailing behind BJP's Muniya Devi in the Gandey Assembly seat by 3,910 votes after the second counting round. Soren had previously won this seat in a bypoll earlier this year with a significant margin of 27,149 votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:35 IST
Kalpana Soren, wife of the Jharkhand Chief Minister, is facing a tough electoral battle in the Gandey Assembly seat as she trails behind BJP rival Muniya Devi by 3,910 votes, the Election Commission revealed after the second round of vote counting.

This is a significant development considering that Soren had won the seat convincingly on June 4 in a bypoll, with a massive victory margin of 27,149 votes over BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma. The seat fell vacant after the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Kalpana Soren began her political career earlier this year during the 51st foundation day celebration of JMM, held on March 4 in Giridih district, signaling her intent in the political realm of Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

