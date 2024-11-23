Close Contest in Jharkhand: Kalpana Soren Trails in Gandey
Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is trailing behind BJP's Muniya Devi in the Gandey Assembly seat by 3,910 votes after the second counting round. Soren had previously won this seat in a bypoll earlier this year with a significant margin of 27,149 votes.
This is a significant development considering that Soren had won the seat convincingly on June 4 in a bypoll, with a massive victory margin of 27,149 votes over BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma. The seat fell vacant after the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.
Kalpana Soren began her political career earlier this year during the 51st foundation day celebration of JMM, held on March 4 in Giridih district, signaling her intent in the political realm of Jharkhand.
