TMC Dominates West Bengal Bypolls Amid Protests

Trinamool Congress leads in six West Bengal bypolls during public unrest over the RG Kar Medical College incident. The bypolls test TMC's political strength across various constituencies, with significant leads in South Bengal strongholds and contested regions like Madarihat. BJP struggles despite previous successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:55 IST
In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken a commanding lead in the bypolls for six assembly constituencies, with counting commencing early on Saturday morning.

The results, closely watched due to ongoing protests over the RG Kar Medical College incident, come as a crucial political test for the ruling TMC, especially after previous victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections left several seats vacant.

Key victories for TMC include Sitai's SC constituency with Sangita Roy and Madarihat, a ST seat, despite BJP's prior hold. The outcomes signify TMC's robust presence in South Bengal, overshadowing BJP's efforts in the region.

