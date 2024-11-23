TMC Dominates West Bengal Bypolls Amid Protests
Trinamool Congress leads in six West Bengal bypolls during public unrest over the RG Kar Medical College incident. The bypolls test TMC's political strength across various constituencies, with significant leads in South Bengal strongholds and contested regions like Madarihat. BJP struggles despite previous successes.
- Country:
- India
In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken a commanding lead in the bypolls for six assembly constituencies, with counting commencing early on Saturday morning.
The results, closely watched due to ongoing protests over the RG Kar Medical College incident, come as a crucial political test for the ruling TMC, especially after previous victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections left several seats vacant.
Key victories for TMC include Sitai's SC constituency with Sangita Roy and Madarihat, a ST seat, despite BJP's prior hold. The outcomes signify TMC's robust presence in South Bengal, overshadowing BJP's efforts in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance
PM Modi calls you 'vanvasi' as BJP believes that land, forests belong to capitalists, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally.
Only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Only BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
Controversy Erupts As BJP MP Faces Allegations of Spreading Fake News