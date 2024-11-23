NDA Alliance Takes Early Lead in Bihar Bypolls

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is showing an early lead in three of the four assembly constituencies where bypolls occurred on November 13, state officials reported on Saturday.

NDA candidates managed to secure early advantages in the Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj constituencies. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in Ramgarh, based on initial counting trends for the bypolls.

According to the Election Commission of India's website, BJP's Vishal Prashant is ahead by 2,636 votes in Tarari. In Imamganj, Deepa Kumari of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has a lead of 1,553 votes, while JD(U)'s Manorma Devi leads by 7,928 votes in Belaganj. Counting began at 8 AM under stringent security measures as all four seats were vacated post the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)