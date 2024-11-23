Left Menu

NDA Alliance Takes Early Lead in Bihar Bypolls

The NDA alliance in Bihar leads in three out of four assembly constituencies following recent bypolls. The BSP is ahead in Ramgarh as counting continues. These seats were vacated after previous MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. Counting commenced under strict security protocol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:02 IST
NDA Alliance Takes Early Lead in Bihar Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is showing an early lead in three of the four assembly constituencies where bypolls occurred on November 13, state officials reported on Saturday.

NDA candidates managed to secure early advantages in the Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj constituencies. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in Ramgarh, based on initial counting trends for the bypolls.

According to the Election Commission of India's website, BJP's Vishal Prashant is ahead by 2,636 votes in Tarari. In Imamganj, Deepa Kumari of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has a lead of 1,553 votes, while JD(U)'s Manorma Devi leads by 7,928 votes in Belaganj. Counting began at 8 AM under stringent security measures as all four seats were vacated post the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024