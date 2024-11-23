Left Menu

BJP-RLD Coalition Gains Ground in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

In recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls, BJP and its ally RLD are leading in six out of nine assembly seats, while the Samajwadi Party is leading in three. Congress supported SP, and BSP contested all seats but is trailing. The political landscape shifts as parties vie for influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), have taken the lead in six of the nine assembly seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls, according to trends released by the Election Commission on Saturday.

BJP is leading in the Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, and Majhawan constituencies, while RLD leads in Meerapur. The Samajwadi Party (SP) is ahead in Karhal, Katehari, and Sisamau. In the previous 2022 state polls, BJP had secured Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, and Khair, while SP won Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal, and Kundarki.

The RLD, initially an SP ally, has realigned with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The Congress abstained from these bypolls, extending support to its INDIA bloc partner, SP. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are trailing. Meanwhile, the Aazad Samaj Party has contested all but the Sisamau seat.

