Congress Leads Karnataka By-Polls: A Political Showdown

In Karnataka's by-election race, the ruling Congress party is ahead in all three Assembly constituencies: Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur as vote counting progresses. The by-polls were necessitated by vacancies left open after their previous representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Congress maintains a steady lead in Sandur, long considered a party stronghold. Meanwhile, it emerges as the frontrunner in Shiggaon and Channapatna, previously held by BJP and JD(S), respectively. In Shiggaon, Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan of Congress leads against BJP's Bharath Bommai, son of a former chief minister, by 14,125 votes.

Additional action unfolds in Channapatna where JD(S)'s Nikhil Kumaraswamy, scion of a well-known political family, is trailing against Congress's C.P. Yogeeshwara by 24,831 votes. With both Kumaraswamy and Bommai families in the fray, the election holds significance for political dynasties in Karnataka.

