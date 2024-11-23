NDA Dominates Bihar By-Polls with Unyielding Lead

The ruling NDA alliance in Bihar has taken significant leads in the assembly by-polls, according to initial trends on Saturday. The elections were conducted in four key constituencies: Tarari, Belaganj, Imamganj, and Ramgarh.

In Tarari, BJP's Vishal Prashant is leading by 10,612 votes over Raju Yadav of the CPI (ML) Liberation after the 12th round of counting. Similarly, Hindustani Awam Morcha's Deepa Kumari is ahead in Imamganj by 5,563 votes against Raushan Kumar of the RJD, as reported by the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, Manorma Devi of JD(U), an NDA ally, has a comfortable lead in Belaganj, while Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP maintains a slight advantage in Ramgarh. These seats became vacant after their previous MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)