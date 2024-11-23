Left Menu

NDA Dominates Bihar By-Polls with Unyielding Lead

The NDA alliance has taken a clear lead in Bihar's assembly by-polls across four constituencies. Vishal Prashant and Deepa Kumari are among the candidates leading significantly in Tarari and Imamganj, respectively, according to the latest counting rounds, emphasizing NDA's strong foothold in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:11 IST
The ruling NDA alliance in Bihar has taken significant leads in the assembly by-polls, according to initial trends on Saturday. The elections were conducted in four key constituencies: Tarari, Belaganj, Imamganj, and Ramgarh.

In Tarari, BJP's Vishal Prashant is leading by 10,612 votes over Raju Yadav of the CPI (ML) Liberation after the 12th round of counting. Similarly, Hindustani Awam Morcha's Deepa Kumari is ahead in Imamganj by 5,563 votes against Raushan Kumar of the RJD, as reported by the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, Manorma Devi of JD(U), an NDA ally, has a comfortable lead in Belaganj, while Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP maintains a slight advantage in Ramgarh. These seats became vacant after their previous MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

