Mahayuti Alliance Poised for Landslide Victory in Maharashtra

The Mahayuti alliance is on track for a major win in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, overcoming political obstacles from 2019. The coalition's success is attributed to strong voter trust and cohesive leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key state leaders. Celebrations are in full swing across Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:36 IST
BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance is heading towards a significant victory in the upcoming 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, showing strong political resilience despite past upheavals. BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mahayuti leaders for their effective campaign strategies and governance, attributing the success to a unified leadership approach.

Tawde emphasized the voters' renewed trust in the alliance, noting the dissatisfaction caused by political disruptions in 2019 led by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. He further highlighted the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) promising leads in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan by-elections as an indicator of nationwide support for Modi's leadership.

During a press conference, Tawde remarked on the alliance's cohesive campaign efforts with PM Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Ramdas Athawale, all playing pivotal roles in ensuring voter confidence. As discussions about the Chief Minister's position continue, the Maharashtra leadership assured a collective decision post-election results, sparking celebrations and gratitude amongst party workers and supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

