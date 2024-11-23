JMM Poised to Retain Jharkhand Amidst BJP's Slump

The Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition appears set to retain control of the Jharkhand assembly, leading in more than 50 of the 81 seats, according to Election Commission data.

The BJP-led NDA, which ran an aggressive campaign, fell short of its expectations, securing a lead in only 29 seats as the JMM played the 'Adivasi' card effectively.

The election, held over two phases in November, saw a high turnout of 67.74%, the highest since the state's formation in 2000. Counting is expected to conclude by 4 PM, with JMM maintaining a significant lead in key constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)