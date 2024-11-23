Left Menu

JMM Poised to Retain Jharkhand Amidst BJP's Slump

The JMM-led coalition, headed by Hemant Soren, is on track to retain power in Jharkhand, leading in over 50 seats amidst a weaker than expected performance by the BJP. While BJP focused on anti-infiltration rhetoric, JMM leveraged the 'Adivasi' card, gaining widespread support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:02 IST
JMM Poised to Retain Jharkhand Amidst BJP's Slump
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

The Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition appears set to retain control of the Jharkhand assembly, leading in more than 50 of the 81 seats, according to Election Commission data.

The BJP-led NDA, which ran an aggressive campaign, fell short of its expectations, securing a lead in only 29 seats as the JMM played the 'Adivasi' card effectively.

The election, held over two phases in November, saw a high turnout of 67.74%, the highest since the state's formation in 2000. Counting is expected to conclude by 4 PM, with JMM maintaining a significant lead in key constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024