Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan Triumphs in Shiggaon Bypoll

Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from Congress emerged victorious in the Shiggaon Assembly bypoll, defeating Bharath Bommai, son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, with a margin of 13,448 votes. The bypoll occurred after Basavaraj Bommai's election to the Lok Sabha, leaving the seat vacant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:17 IST
Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan clinched victory in the Shiggaon Assembly by-election, triumphing over Bharath Bommai, the progeny of ex-Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, by a notable margin of 13,448 votes.

The bypoll, conducted on November 13, came about due to Basavaraj Bommai's ascension to the Lok Sabha, necessitating the vacancy in the Karnataka Assembly seat.

This election marked Bharath Bommai's inaugural contest amidst political challenges, while Yasir Pathan celebrated success after a previous defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections against Basavaraj Bommai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

