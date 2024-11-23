Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan Triumphs in Shiggaon Bypoll

Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan clinched victory in the Shiggaon Assembly by-election, triumphing over Bharath Bommai, the progeny of ex-Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, by a notable margin of 13,448 votes.

The bypoll, conducted on November 13, came about due to Basavaraj Bommai's ascension to the Lok Sabha, necessitating the vacancy in the Karnataka Assembly seat.

This election marked Bharath Bommai's inaugural contest amidst political challenges, while Yasir Pathan celebrated success after a previous defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections against Basavaraj Bommai.

