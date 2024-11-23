UP Bypolls: Congress Alleges Misuse of State Machinery

Amid claims of misuse of power, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai accused the ruling BJP and the Yogi government of using state machinery to influence the results of the recent bypolls. Rai alleged voter intimidation in the elections that were conducted across nine states in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting issues in Jharkhand, where the INDIA bloc took the lead, Rai credited the Mahagathbandhan government's strong performance. He pointed out that despite attempts by BJP to sway key figures through financial and political pressure, the public stood firm.

Samajwadi Party's Tej Pratap Singh Yadav highlighted alleged administrative heavy-handedness in Karhal, Meerapur, and Kundarki constituencies. He voiced hope for a strong victory despite challenges, noting viral videos of election day disturbances. The Election Commission's 2.20 pm update showed BJP leading in six and SP with two seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)