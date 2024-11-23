Left Menu

UP Bypolls: Congress Alleges Misuse of State Machinery

Amid BJP's reported lead in six Uttar Pradesh bypoll seats, Congress President Ajay Rai accused the government of coercion and misuse of state apparatus. Samajwadi Party echoed these concerns, alleging power abuse in Karhal and other assemblies. INDIA bloc saw positive momentum in Jharkhand elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:45 IST
UP Bypolls: Congress Alleges Misuse of State Machinery
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid claims of misuse of power, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai accused the ruling BJP and the Yogi government of using state machinery to influence the results of the recent bypolls. Rai alleged voter intimidation in the elections that were conducted across nine states in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting issues in Jharkhand, where the INDIA bloc took the lead, Rai credited the Mahagathbandhan government's strong performance. He pointed out that despite attempts by BJP to sway key figures through financial and political pressure, the public stood firm.

Samajwadi Party's Tej Pratap Singh Yadav highlighted alleged administrative heavy-handedness in Karhal, Meerapur, and Kundarki constituencies. He voiced hope for a strong victory despite challenges, noting viral videos of election day disturbances. The Election Commission's 2.20 pm update showed BJP leading in six and SP with two seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024