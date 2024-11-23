BJP Secures Dominance in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is set to retain power in Maharashtra, with Devendra Fadnavis poised to reclaim the Chief Minister post. The alliance secured nine seats and led in 217 in the assembly elections, while the opposition MVA faces a severe setback, leading in only 50 seats.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has asserted its dominance in the Maharashtra assembly elections, taking control of nine seats and leading in 217 of the 288 total assembly seats. As the final counts proceed, Devendra Fadnavis is anticipated to return as Chief Minister, marking his third term in office.
Despite initial optimism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, their candidates lead in a mere 50 seats. The BJP's success is attributed to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and effective leadership, claimed Vinod Tawde, BJP general secretary.
Figures from the Election Commission reveal BJP won in 125 seats, Shiv Sena in 53, and NCP in 37, demeaning the opposition's hopes. Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to Fadnavis on this decisive victory, indicating further strength within the ruling coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
