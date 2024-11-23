JMM Retains Jharkhand: A Resounding Victory
Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance is poised to retain control of Jharkhand, leading in 56 out of 81 assembly seats. The BJP's campaign faltered, securing only 23 seats. The JMM capitalized on the 'Adivasi' sentiment, overcoming BJP's focus on driving out 'infiltrators'.
- Country:
- India
The Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition appears poised for a significant victory in Jharkhand, leading in 56 out of the 81-seat assembly according to Election Commission data as of Saturday afternoon.
The BJP, despite a vigorous campaign, found itself trailing behind expectations with leads in only 23 seats. Its campaign strategy focused on expelling 'infiltrators' from the Santhal Parganas, however, it was overshadowed by JMM's successful 'Adivasi' card and the public's sympathy over Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest.
Intra-party disputes within the BJP also contributed to their electoral losses. In contrast, JMM's coalition partners - Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML) usually displayed stronger performances in their respective contests, although friendly fights within the coalition were reported. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren stood strong in the Barhait seat, while his wife Kalpana Soren led in Gandey, demonstrating the influence of JMM's leadership in the elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Election
- Assembly
- JMM
- Hemant Soren
- BJP
- Santhal Parganas
- Chief Minister
- Adivasi
- Coalition
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.
BJP MLAs jump into well of the House; evicted by marshals on instructions of J-K speaker.
Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance