JMM Retains Jharkhand: A Resounding Victory

The Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition appears poised for a significant victory in Jharkhand, leading in 56 out of the 81-seat assembly according to Election Commission data as of Saturday afternoon.

The BJP, despite a vigorous campaign, found itself trailing behind expectations with leads in only 23 seats. Its campaign strategy focused on expelling 'infiltrators' from the Santhal Parganas, however, it was overshadowed by JMM's successful 'Adivasi' card and the public's sympathy over Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest.

Intra-party disputes within the BJP also contributed to their electoral losses. In contrast, JMM's coalition partners - Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML) usually displayed stronger performances in their respective contests, although friendly fights within the coalition were reported. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren stood strong in the Barhait seat, while his wife Kalpana Soren led in Gandey, demonstrating the influence of JMM's leadership in the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)