Left Menu

JMM Retains Jharkhand: A Resounding Victory

Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance is poised to retain control of Jharkhand, leading in 56 out of 81 assembly seats. The BJP's campaign faltered, securing only 23 seats. The JMM capitalized on the 'Adivasi' sentiment, overcoming BJP's focus on driving out 'infiltrators'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:23 IST
JMM Retains Jharkhand: A Resounding Victory
Hemant Soren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition appears poised for a significant victory in Jharkhand, leading in 56 out of the 81-seat assembly according to Election Commission data as of Saturday afternoon.

The BJP, despite a vigorous campaign, found itself trailing behind expectations with leads in only 23 seats. Its campaign strategy focused on expelling 'infiltrators' from the Santhal Parganas, however, it was overshadowed by JMM's successful 'Adivasi' card and the public's sympathy over Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest.

Intra-party disputes within the BJP also contributed to their electoral losses. In contrast, JMM's coalition partners - Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML) usually displayed stronger performances in their respective contests, although friendly fights within the coalition were reported. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren stood strong in the Barhait seat, while his wife Kalpana Soren led in Gandey, demonstrating the influence of JMM's leadership in the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024