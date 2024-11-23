Samajwadi Party Faces Tough Fight in UP By-Elections Amid Allegations of Voter Manipulation

As the counting process for the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls progresses, Samajwadi candidate Tej Pratap Singh from the Karhal constituency expressed assurance on Saturday about retaining the seat. Singh highlighted the hurdles encountered by party workers, specifically citing the misuse of power by the administration and alleged harassment faced by activists.

Tej Pratap Singh pointed to videos circulating online, purportedly showing voter manipulation by police, as evidence of electoral misconduct. He emphasized the widespread viewership of these videos and the alleged participation of police in Mirapur's elections on behalf of the BJP. Singh remains optimistic about winning with a significant vote margin.

Meanwhile, SP MP Dimple Yadav thanked voters for their support despite difficult conditions, expressing hope that the party could still win four seats. The party has won in Sishamau and is leading in Karhal, previously vacated by Akhilesh Yadav. In Meerapur, a clash incident prompted calls for police suspensions amid voting manipulation allegations.

