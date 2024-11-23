Maharashtra Elections: Owaisi's AIMIM Battles Strong in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
In the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is holding its ground in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel faced a tough contest in Aurangabad East against BJP's Atul Save, while Naseruddin Siddiqui leads in Aurangabad Central. The district was renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recently.
In an intense electoral battle during the Maharashtra assembly elections, the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, is making significant strides in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Marathwada's most populous district.
Former Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel is embroiled in a tight race in Aurangabad East, challenging BJP leader and state minister Atul Save. Meanwhile, in Aurangabad Central, Naseruddin Siddiqui is leading against Shiv Sena's Pradip Jaiswal.
The race for Aurangabad East has seen leadership alternate between Save and Jaleel, as 20 out of 24 rounds of voting have been counted. Aurangabad Central will conclude with only seven out of 23 rounds remaining. While the district's name was changed earlier, the region's assembly and Lok Sabha seats retain 'Aurangabad' in their titles.
