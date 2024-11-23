Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Owaisi's AIMIM Battles Strong in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is holding its ground in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel faced a tough contest in Aurangabad East against BJP's Atul Save, while Naseruddin Siddiqui leads in Aurangabad Central. The district was renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:30 IST
Maharashtra Elections: Owaisi's AIMIM Battles Strong in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense electoral battle during the Maharashtra assembly elections, the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, is making significant strides in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Marathwada's most populous district.

Former Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel is embroiled in a tight race in Aurangabad East, challenging BJP leader and state minister Atul Save. Meanwhile, in Aurangabad Central, Naseruddin Siddiqui is leading against Shiv Sena's Pradip Jaiswal.

The race for Aurangabad East has seen leadership alternate between Save and Jaleel, as 20 out of 24 rounds of voting have been counted. Aurangabad Central will conclude with only seven out of 23 rounds remaining. While the district's name was changed earlier, the region's assembly and Lok Sabha seats retain 'Aurangabad' in their titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024