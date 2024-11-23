BJP Secures Ghaziabad and Khair; SP Triumphs in Sishamau
In the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, BJP candidates won Ghaziabad and Khair seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured Sishamau. BJP leads in four seats with an RLD ally in another. SP's Naseem Solanki triumphed in Sishamau after her husband's disqualification led to the bypolls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated victories in the Ghaziabad and Khair Assembly seats during the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, with results declared on Saturday. In contrast, the Samajwadi Party (SP) retained the Sishamau seat, showcasing a mixed outcome in the critical regional elections.
BJP's Sanjeev Sharma clinched a decisive win over SP's Singh Raj Jatav in Ghaziabad with a vote margin of 69,351, accumulating 96,946 votes in total. In Khair, Surender Diler from BJP defeated rival Charu Kain by 38,393 votes, receiving 1,00,181 votes.
The SP held its ground in Sishamau, with candidate Naseem Solanki defeating her close contender by 8,564 votes, securing 69,714. Naseem followed the legacy of her husband, Irfan Solanki, whose disqualification prompted the bypolls after he was convicted in a criminal case.
