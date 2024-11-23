Left Menu

BJP Secures Ghaziabad and Khair; SP Triumphs in Sishamau

In the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, BJP candidates won Ghaziabad and Khair seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured Sishamau. BJP leads in four seats with an RLD ally in another. SP's Naseem Solanki triumphed in Sishamau after her husband's disqualification led to the bypolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:31 IST
BJP Secures Ghaziabad and Khair; SP Triumphs in Sishamau
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated victories in the Ghaziabad and Khair Assembly seats during the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, with results declared on Saturday. In contrast, the Samajwadi Party (SP) retained the Sishamau seat, showcasing a mixed outcome in the critical regional elections.

BJP's Sanjeev Sharma clinched a decisive win over SP's Singh Raj Jatav in Ghaziabad with a vote margin of 69,351, accumulating 96,946 votes in total. In Khair, Surender Diler from BJP defeated rival Charu Kain by 38,393 votes, receiving 1,00,181 votes.

The SP held its ground in Sishamau, with candidate Naseem Solanki defeating her close contender by 8,564 votes, securing 69,714. Naseem followed the legacy of her husband, Irfan Solanki, whose disqualification prompted the bypolls after he was convicted in a criminal case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024