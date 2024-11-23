AAP's Hardeep Singh Dhillon Clinches Gidderbaha Seat

AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon has won the Gidderbaha assembly seat in Punjab, defeating Congress contender Amrita Warring by an impressive margin of 21,969 votes, according to election officials.

Dhillon received 71,644 votes, leaving Warring, the spouse of Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, with 49,675 votes. Former Punjab finance minister and BJP candidate Manpreet Singh Badal trailed with 12,227 votes.

The seat opened up following Raja Warring's move to the Lok Sabha, having previously secured the seat in 2012, 2017, and 2022. By-elections were conducted on Wednesday in several constituencies, including Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala, following legislative shifts to the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)