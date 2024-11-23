Left Menu

Triumph of the BJP-Led Alliance: Maharashtra's Political Shift

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar lauds the BJP-led alliance's victory in Maharashtra, crediting PM Narendra Modi's leadership. He criticizes Congress and its allies for misinformation attempts, predicting the collapse of the INDIA alliance. The Mahayuti alliance looks set to retain power in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:45 IST
Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar hailed the victory of the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra, attributing the win to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday, he expressed his confidence that the INDIA alliance would disintegrate.

The minister accused the Congress and its allies in Maharashtra of spreading misinformation against the BJP. However, he noted that voters dismissed these narratives, leading to an unexpected majority for the Mahayuti alliance, even as it remains the ruling party.

He referred to Congress as an 'iron leg' or inauspicious party, suggesting its lack of political success would cause the INDIA alliance to fracture. As of the latest election results, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appears poised to retain control of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

