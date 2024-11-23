TMC's Dominance: A Historic Sweep in Bengal Bypolls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made a historic sweep in the recent bypolls held across six West Bengal constituencies. This comes as the TMC managed to retain four seats, seize Madarihat from the BJP, and lead in another, consolidating its dominance in the state.

These by-elections, conducted on November 13, tested political waters amid protests linked to the RG Kar incident. Despite external pressures, TMC clinched decisive victories, echoing its 2024 Lok Sabha success and fortifying its position throughout South Bengal and beyond.

This setback for the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress unfolds as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed gratitude to voters, reaffirming TMC's bond with the 'Maa, Mati, Manush'. The BJP, on the other hand, downplayed the results, looking ahead to future assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)