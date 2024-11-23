BJP Dominates UP Bypolls with Strategic Wins
The BJP secured victories in Ghaziabad, Khair, and Phulpur during the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, with the Samajwadi Party winning in Sishamau and Karhal. Key highlights include candidate Deepak Patel's triumph in Phulpur and Tej Pratap Yadav's win in Karhal, where Akhilesh Yadav previously held a seat.
In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls, claiming the assembly seats of Ghaziabad, Khair, and Phulpur. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) succeeded in retaining Sishamau and Karhal.
According to the Election Commission, the ruling BJP, along with its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), is leading in four out of the nine seats contested on November 20. In Phulpur, BJP's Deepak Patel defeated SP's Md Mujtaba Siddiqui by a margin of 11,305 votes, securing a total of 78,289 votes.
The Samajwadi Party retained the Karhal seat, with Tej Pratap Yadav defeating BJP's Anujesh Pratap Singh by 14,725 votes. Yadav succeeded his party's president Akhilesh Yadav, who vacated the seat for a Lok Sabha position from Kannauj.
