TMC Triumphs in West Bengal Bypolls with Landslide Victories

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured a sweeping victory in the West Bengal bypolls, retaining five seats and capturing Madarihat from the BJP. Amidst ongoing protests over the RG Kar incident, the TMC reinforced its dominance, while other parties like the CPI(M) and Congress suffered heavy defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:53 IST
In a decisive political stride, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) triumphed in the West Bengal bypolls held on November 13, retaining five of six contested seats and seizing Madarihat from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This resounding victory further solidifies TMC's dominance in the state, despite recent protests over the RG Kar incident.

The bypolls took place following the resignation of MLAs who had won seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, TMC's victories spread across both rural and urban regions, showcasing its stronghold, especially in South Bengal. Meanwhile, the BJP's loss in Madarihat highlights internal party rifts affecting its performance.

CPI(M), once seeking resurgence through capitalizing on public dissent, was met with a crushing defeat, losing deposits in key constituencies. The Congress faced similar setbacks, undermining their attempts at a comeback. TMC's expanding influence was hailed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reiterating gratitude to voters for their unwavering support.

