Modi Celebrates NDA's Triumph in Maharashtra as Victory for Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP-led NDA's sweeping victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections as a mandate for development and effective governance, affirming the alliance's ongoing commitment to state progress.

Through social media, Modi extended congratulations to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition for securing victory in Jharkhand and emphasized the BJP's unwavering dedication to advocating for public concerns. He specifically acknowledged Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who led the INDIA bloc coalition in the state.

Expressing gratitude, Modi lauded the electorate, particularly the youth and women of Maharashtra, for their historic support for the NDA. He praised the NDA's pro-people efforts and assured that the alliance remains steadfast in fulfilling the aspirations of citizens across states.

(With inputs from agencies.)