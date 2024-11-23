Modi Celebrates NDA's Triumph in Maharashtra as Victory for Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the NDA's substantial win in Maharashtra as a triumph for development and governance. He also commended the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance in Jharkhand, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to addressing public issues. Modi expressed gratitude towards the electorate and NDA workers for their support and efforts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP-led NDA's sweeping victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections as a mandate for development and effective governance, affirming the alliance's ongoing commitment to state progress.
Through social media, Modi extended congratulations to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition for securing victory in Jharkhand and emphasized the BJP's unwavering dedication to advocating for public concerns. He specifically acknowledged Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who led the INDIA bloc coalition in the state.
Expressing gratitude, Modi lauded the electorate, particularly the youth and women of Maharashtra, for their historic support for the NDA. He praised the NDA's pro-people efforts and assured that the alliance remains steadfast in fulfilling the aspirations of citizens across states.
