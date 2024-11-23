Left Menu

Mithlesh Pal Secures Victory in Meerapur Bypoll

Rashtriya Lok Dal's Mithlesh Pal emerged victorious in the Meerapur Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, defeating Samajwadi Party's Sumbul Rana by 30,796 votes. The bypoll was held as the previous MLA, Chandan Chauhan, moved to the Lok Sabha. Pal secured a total of 84,304 votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:33 IST
In a significant political development, Mithlesh Pal of the Rashtriya Lok Dal clinched a decisive victory in the Meerapur Assembly bypoll held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The Election Commission confirmed her win with a total of 84,304 votes.

Mithlesh Pal's victory counts as a substantial lead over her closest contender, Sumbul Rana of the Samajwadi Party, whom she defeated by a margin of 30,796 votes. Zahid Hussain from the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Shahnazar from the Bahujan Samaj Party trailed behind.

The Meerapur bypoll became necessary following the election of Chandan Chauhan, the former RLD sitting MLA, to the Lok Sabha after securing the Bijnor seat earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

