Mithlesh Pal Secures Victory in Meerapur Bypoll

In a significant political development, Mithlesh Pal of the Rashtriya Lok Dal clinched a decisive victory in the Meerapur Assembly bypoll held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The Election Commission confirmed her win with a total of 84,304 votes.

Mithlesh Pal's victory counts as a substantial lead over her closest contender, Sumbul Rana of the Samajwadi Party, whom she defeated by a margin of 30,796 votes. Zahid Hussain from the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Shahnazar from the Bahujan Samaj Party trailed behind.

The Meerapur bypoll became necessary following the election of Chandan Chauhan, the former RLD sitting MLA, to the Lok Sabha after securing the Bijnor seat earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)