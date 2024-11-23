Trump and NATO: A New Era in Global Security Talks
US President-elect Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss global security issues. The meeting addressed Trump's skepticism towards NATO and his concerns about the defense spending of member nations. It was Rutte's first meeting with Trump.
US President-elect Donald Trump engaged in significant talks with NATO's Secretary General, Mark Rutte, focusing on key global security issues, according to a statement by the military alliance.
The discussions, which took place Friday in Palm Beach, marked the first meeting between Trump and Rutte since Trump's election victory on November 5. Rutte previously applauded Trump's anticipated leadership, essential for the strength of the alliance.
Trump has been a vocal critic of NATO, particularly concerned about the defense spending of its member states, which he deemed insufficient. The meeting also included Trump's national security adviser nominee, US Rep. Michael Waltz, emphasizing the importance of defense-spending goals within the alliance.
