BJP Secures Victory in Budhni Bypoll as Ramakant Bhargava Triumphs

BJP's Ramakant Bhargava emerged victorious in the Budhni bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, securing a decisive win over Congress' candidate Rajkumar Patel by a significant margin of 13,901 votes.

The bypoll was conducted on November 13 following the resignation of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former chief minister who was elected to the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat and subsequently appointed as a Union minister. Chouhan has a history of multiple wins from Budhni, having secured the seat in the 1990, 2006, 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections.

Ramakant Bhargava's victory reaffirms BJP's continued dominance in the region. It also underscores the influence of Chouhan, who was re-elected from Budhni by a margin of 1.04 lakh votes in the previous assembly polls.

