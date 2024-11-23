Controversy Unfolds as Bushra Bibi Faces Legal Challenges

In a whirlwind of political controversy, Bushra Bibi, spouse of ex-premier Imran Khan, finds herself amidst a legal storm in Punjab, Pakistan, as multiple cases have been lodged against her.

Officials indicate that Bushra Bibi has been accused of inciting religious animosity and attacking Saudi Arabia, sparking outrage from political allies and critics alike.

Amidst the heated political climate, her contentious statements have added fuel to the fire, further straining the already delicate relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)