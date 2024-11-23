BJP and Allies Lead Assam By-Elections, Solidify Regional Influence

The BJP and its coalition partners, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), have emerged victorious in the recent by-elections in Assam, securing wins in four out of five assembly constituencies and ensuring a solid lead in the fifth.

Nihar Ranjan Das of BJP led Dholai (SC) with a 9,098 vote margin, outperforming Congress's Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha. Meanwhile, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah's significant lead may soon capture Samaguri from Rakibul Hussain's son, Tanzil Hussain.

AGP and UPPL's successful defense of Bongaigaon and Sidli (ST), alongside BJP's retention of Behali, highlight their growing influence in Assam, with bypolls held for these seats due to previous Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)