BJP and Allies Lead Assam By-Elections, Solidify Regional Influence

In Assam’s by-elections, the BJP and its allies, AGP and UPPL, claimed victory in four out of five assembly constituencies, leading comfortably in the fifth. Notable victories include BJP's Nihar Ranjan Das in Dholai and UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma in Sidli, reflecting strong regional influence of the BJP-led coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:44 IST
The BJP and its coalition partners, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), have emerged victorious in the recent by-elections in Assam, securing wins in four out of five assembly constituencies and ensuring a solid lead in the fifth.

Nihar Ranjan Das of BJP led Dholai (SC) with a 9,098 vote margin, outperforming Congress's Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha. Meanwhile, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah's significant lead may soon capture Samaguri from Rakibul Hussain's son, Tanzil Hussain.

AGP and UPPL's successful defense of Bongaigaon and Sidli (ST), alongside BJP's retention of Behali, highlight their growing influence in Assam, with bypolls held for these seats due to previous Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

