Maharashtra Poll Triumph: Shah Celebrates Voter Confidence in NDA
Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the Mahayuti alliance's historic victory in Maharashtra's state polls. He praised voters for rejecting false narratives and reaffirming support for development under PM Modi. Shah also thanked Jharkhand for backing BJP and pledged continued focus on tribal welfare.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Mahayuti alliance's 'historic victory' in Maharashtra's elections, expressing gratitude to voters for a decisive mandate favoring the NDA. Shah emphasized that this win marked the rejection of 'fake well-wishers of the Constitution.'
Shah extended his thanks to the people of Jharkhand, where the BJP achieved the highest vote percentage. He reaffirmed the party's commitment to tribal welfare, promising development and the preservation of cultural heritage under Modi's leadership.
With the BJP-led alliance capturing a landslide victory in Maharashtra and the opposition INDIA bloc poised for a return in Jharkhand, Shah congratulated NDA candidates across the nation, underscoring a 'beautiful period of development and trust' under Prime Minister Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
