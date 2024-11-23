BJP's Triumph in Maharashtra: A Lesson in Loyalty

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended the BJP and its allies for their decisive victory in the Maharashtra state elections, attributing it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a speech at a celebratory function at the state headquarters, Yadav criticized Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, for his alliance choices, suggesting greed for power led him astray. This, he argued, was contrary to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals.

Yadav claimed the election outcome has reaffirmed the people's preference for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, condemning Congress for political manipulation. He highlighted how BJP prioritizes national interest over familial politics as seen in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)