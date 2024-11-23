Left Menu

BJP's Triumph in Maharashtra: A Lesson in Loyalty

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the BJP's victory in Maharashtra, crediting it as a win for Prime Minister Modi. He criticised Uddhav Thackeray's coalition with Congress, citing it as a betrayal of Shiv Sena's roots. Yadav emphasized BJP's ideological clarity and people's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:36 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended the BJP and its allies for their decisive victory in the Maharashtra state elections, attributing it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a speech at a celebratory function at the state headquarters, Yadav criticized Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, for his alliance choices, suggesting greed for power led him astray. This, he argued, was contrary to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals.

Yadav claimed the election outcome has reaffirmed the people's preference for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, condemning Congress for political manipulation. He highlighted how BJP prioritizes national interest over familial politics as seen in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

