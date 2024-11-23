BJP's Triumph in Maharashtra: A Lesson in Loyalty
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the BJP's victory in Maharashtra, crediting it as a win for Prime Minister Modi. He criticised Uddhav Thackeray's coalition with Congress, citing it as a betrayal of Shiv Sena's roots. Yadav emphasized BJP's ideological clarity and people's support.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended the BJP and its allies for their decisive victory in the Maharashtra state elections, attributing it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a speech at a celebratory function at the state headquarters, Yadav criticized Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, for his alliance choices, suggesting greed for power led him astray. This, he argued, was contrary to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals.
Yadav claimed the election outcome has reaffirmed the people's preference for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, condemning Congress for political manipulation. He highlighted how BJP prioritizes national interest over familial politics as seen in Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra IMA Pushes for Healthcare Reforms and Safety Measures
Massive Gutka Seizure in Maharashtra: Police Arrest Key Suspect
BJP Launches Verbal Assault, Accuses Congress of Inciting Division Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Uddhav wants to make his son Maharashtra CM, Sharad Pawar wants daughter to get the post and Congress leaders also vying for it: Amit Shah.
Modi's Rallying Cry in Maharashtra: A Vision for Accelerated Development