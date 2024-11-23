BJP's Resilient Spirit in Vijaypur Bypoll Defeat

In a significant political development, the BJP faced a setback in the Vijaypur assembly bypoll, as Congress's Mukesh Malhotra claimed victory over the BJP's Ramniwas Rawat by a margin of 7,364 votes. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav noted the increase in BJP's vote share despite the defeat.

Yadav expressed optimism about the future, stating that the BJP's dual governance at the state level remains committed to advancing development in Madhya Pradesh. He predicted a significant victory for the BJP in upcoming elections in Vijaypur.

The Congress had previously won the Vijaypur seat in 2023 by over 18,000 votes, which has now reduced. Historically, Vijaypur has been a Congress stronghold, with BJP winning there only once. Meanwhile, BJP managed to secure a victory in Budhni, a stronghold for Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)