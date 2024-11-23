Eastern India's Trust in Regional Parties: A Resounding Victory

The Jharkhand assembly poll outcome has reaffirmed the continuing trust of eastern India's populace in regional parties, as stated by Odisha's principal opposition, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The JMM-led coalition emerged victorious, demonstrating strong regional support under Hemant Soren's leadership.

Despite efforts by the BJP to unseat the JMM in Jharkhand, the electorate's preference for regional governance held firm. The BJD, a dominant political force in Odisha, with five consecutive terms from 2000 to 2024, highlighted the diminished enthusiasm among BJP leaders in response to JMM's victory.

BJD leader Lelin Mohanty pointed out the minimal impact of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's campaign in Jharkhand, reinforcing the strength of regional trust over national parties in the region. Meanwhile, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal congratulated the BJP-led Mahayuti for their triumph in Maharashtra, crediting Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

