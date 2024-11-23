Eastern India's Trust in Regional Parties: A Resounding Victory
The poll outcomes in Jharkhand and Maharashtra show that eastern India's populace trusts regional parties. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) commented on JMM's victory and emphasized regional parties' influence in eastern states, even as the BJP's efforts in Jharkhand faltered.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand assembly poll outcome has reaffirmed the continuing trust of eastern India's populace in regional parties, as stated by Odisha's principal opposition, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The JMM-led coalition emerged victorious, demonstrating strong regional support under Hemant Soren's leadership.
Despite efforts by the BJP to unseat the JMM in Jharkhand, the electorate's preference for regional governance held firm. The BJD, a dominant political force in Odisha, with five consecutive terms from 2000 to 2024, highlighted the diminished enthusiasm among BJP leaders in response to JMM's victory.
BJD leader Lelin Mohanty pointed out the minimal impact of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's campaign in Jharkhand, reinforcing the strength of regional trust over national parties in the region. Meanwhile, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal congratulated the BJP-led Mahayuti for their triumph in Maharashtra, crediting Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJD
- JMM
- regional parties
- Jharkhand
- eastern India
- Odisha
- BJP
- elections
- Hemant Soren
- Naveen Patnaik
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.
BJP MLAs jump into well of the House; evicted by marshals on instructions of J-K speaker.
Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance