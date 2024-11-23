Congress Debates Maharashtra Poll Defeat Amid Jharkhand Victory

The Congress has labeled the Maharashtra election outcome as a 'conspiracy,' claiming the process was biased against them. Despite this setback, they intend to continue advocating their political agenda.

However, the party rejoiced over the Jharkhand victory, seeing it as a rejection of polarising politics prevalent in the BJP's campaign.

Congress assures the public they will persist in addressing transparency issues within the electoral process, stressing the need for a level playing field in Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)