Congress Debates Maharashtra Poll Defeat Amid Jharkhand Victory

The Congress party decried the Maharashtra election results as a conspiracy, while celebrating a victory in Jharkhand which they say rejects BJP's polarising politics. Despite the setback in Maharashtra, Congress remains committed to its agenda and raising transparency issues in election processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:25 IST
The Congress has labeled the Maharashtra election outcome as a 'conspiracy,' claiming the process was biased against them. Despite this setback, they intend to continue advocating their political agenda.

However, the party rejoiced over the Jharkhand victory, seeing it as a rejection of polarising politics prevalent in the BJP's campaign.

Congress assures the public they will persist in addressing transparency issues within the electoral process, stressing the need for a level playing field in Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

