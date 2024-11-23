Left Menu

Trump and NATO Chief Meet for Crucial Global Security Talks

US President-elect Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met in Palm Beach to discuss global security issues facing the Alliance. The meeting, which took place on Friday, noted Trump's past skepticism of NATO. Rutte also met Trump's national security adviser pick, Michael Waltz.

US President-elect Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte convened in Palm Beach, Florida, to deliberate on pressing global security issues, according to a Saturday statement from NATO.

This marked Rutte's inaugural meeting with Trump following the latter's election win on November 5. Their discussion notably came against the backdrop of Trump's historical skepticism towards NATO, having previously criticized the defense spending levels of its member countries.

In addition to discussions with Trump, Rutte's team engaged with Trump's national security team, including his national security adviser nominee, US Representative Michael Waltz.

