Nashik's Unshakeable MLAs: Political Stalwarts Retain Seats

In the closely watched Maharashtra assembly polls, all 15 sitting MLAs from Nashik district successfully defended their seats, as results were declared on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged as major players, each securing six seats, with the Shiv Sena capturing two and AIMIM clinching one.

Key wins included BJP's Rahul Aher in Chandwad and the NCP's Saroj Ahire in Deolali. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal retained Yeola, illustrating the parties' resilience in Nashik's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)