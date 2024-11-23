Nashik's Unshakeable MLAs: Political Stalwarts Retain Seats
All 15 sitting MLAs in Nashik district retained their seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls. The BJP and NCP each secured six seats, Shiv Sena two, and AIMIM one. Notable winners include Rahul Aher and Dilip Borse from BJP, and Saroj Ahire and Chhagan Bhujbal from NCP.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:54 IST
- India
In the closely watched Maharashtra assembly polls, all 15 sitting MLAs from Nashik district successfully defended their seats, as results were declared on Saturday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged as major players, each securing six seats, with the Shiv Sena capturing two and AIMIM clinching one.
Key wins included BJP's Rahul Aher in Chandwad and the NCP's Saroj Ahire in Deolali. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal retained Yeola, illustrating the parties' resilience in Nashik's political landscape.
