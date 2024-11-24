In a pivotal presidential election, Romanians voted in the first round on Sunday, setting the stage for a possible upset by George Simion, a hard-right figure opposing military aid to Ukraine and aspiring to replicate Italy's right-wing governance.

The outcome could challenge outgoing President Klaus Iohannis's pro-western legacy. With voting underway, a run-off set for December 8 could pit Simion against current favorite, leftist Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, known for his experience navigating regional geopolitical tensions but grappling with domestic economic woes.

As voters abroad cast ballots, the election hinges on a confrontation between entrenched political interests aligned with Brussels and Simion's sovereignty-focused candidacy, amid Romania's socio-economic challenges and foreign policy commitments following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

