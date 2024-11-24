Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Shooting Near Israeli Embassy in Jordan

A man was shot and killed by authorities after firing on police near the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan, wounding three officers. The incident occurred amid tense relations between Israel and Jordan due to ongoing conflicts. The shooter has not been identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 24-11-2024 07:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 07:35 IST
Tensions Escalate: Shooting Near Israeli Embassy in Jordan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Authorities in Jordan have reported that a man was shot dead after he opened fire on police officers near the Israeli Embassy in Amman, resulting in injuries to three officers.

The incident unfolded early Sunday in Amman's Rabiah neighborhood, escalating security tensions in the region.

According to a statement from Jordan's Public Security Directorate, police pursued the shooter after he began firing in the area. Upon being surrounded, he shot at security forces, prompting their engagement, which led to his death. The gunman remains unidentified. This episode coincides with heightened tension between Israel and Jordan, following the Israel-Hamas conflict and Israel's ground offensive in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

