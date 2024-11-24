Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: PTI's Bold March to Islamabad

Imran Khan's PTI party is set to resume its protest march to Islamabad amid heavy security and government restrictions. PTI demands include the release of its founder, addressing election claims, and restoring judicial autonomy. The government warns of terrorist threats during the protest, heightening tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-11-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 11:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is defying government restrictions by proceeding with a protest march towards Islamabad. The party aims to address grievances, including the alleged stolen mandate in February elections and judicial issues. PTI's protest could stoke unrest amidst stringent security measures.

The government has implemented strict security protocols, including traffic blockades and internet disruptions, amid warnings of potential terrorist threats during the protest. Pakistan's security agencies are taking steps to mitigate risks, following intelligence reports suggesting militant activity targeting PTI's gathering.

Despite these measures, PTI remains steadfast in its plan to march to the capital, with tensions between the PTI and the ruling coalition worsening. The protest movement arrives as political and security pressures mount in Pakistan, creating an atmosphere of heightened instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

