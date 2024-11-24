Left Menu

India Blasts UN's Insufficient Climate Finance Deal

India strongly criticized the USD 300 billion climate finance package adopted at the UN climate conference, calling the adoption process unfair. The Global South had demanded USD 1.3 trillion. The proposed package falls short in addressing climate change challenges for developing countries, drawing support from nations like Nigeria, Malawi, and Bolivia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:03 IST
In a hard-hitting response, India has slammed the recently adopted USD 300 billion climate finance package at the UN climate conference, labeling the process leading to its approval as 'unfair' and 'stage-managed'. Chandni Raina, an adviser at India's Department of Economic Affairs, voiced the nation's discontent during the plenary session.

The contested package aims to commit USD 300 billion annually by 2035, a figure drastically below the USD 1.3 trillion demanded by the Global South in previous discussions. India felt sidelined, with their request to speak ahead of the package's adoption ignored, highlighting severe trust issues within the UN system.

Support has been echoed by Nigeria, Malawi, and Bolivia, as they join India in calling the package inadequate. Developed countries, historically large contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, face criticism for not fulfilling their financial commitments, further impacting developing nations already burdened by climate change's severe effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

